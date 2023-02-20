Celda Marie Wallace Bolinger, age 83, of Clinton

Celda Marie Wallace Bolinger, age 83, of Clinton, TN passed away at her home on Thursday, February 17th, 2023. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Hazel Wallace; brother, Tommy Wallace; daughter, Janice Hunley.

Celda is survived by husband, Scott Bolinger of Clinton, TN; daughter, Jill Visak and husband Scott of FL; brother, Ronald Wallace and wife Nancy of Clinton, TN; sister, Clarice Burchfield and husband Eddie of GA; step-son, Jeffrey Bolinger and wife Vicky of Lake City, TN; step-daughter, Melinda Walker and husband Mark of Lake City, TN; step-grandson, Rusty Queener of Claxton, TN; sister-in-law, Ruth Wallace of Knoxville, TN; five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, six step-grandchildren, and five step-great grandchildren. Celda is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The family will be having the inurnment on Friday, February 24th , 2023 at Sinking Springs United Methodist Church at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Brandon Berg will be officiating.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the Bolinger Family.

