CCSO: 3 arrested in 2 raids

Jim Harris 13 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 11 Views

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that two drug raids last week resulted in the arrests of three individuals.

The first raid occurred Wednesday, when deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Log Lane in Jacksboro for what a press release said was the second time in less than a month. Two people—Brenda Darlene Albright and Sarai Michal Keelean—were arrested. Albright was charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug purposes while Keelean was charged with three counts of drug possession and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia.

The second raid happened the following day at a home on Demory Road in LaFollette, and deputies say they seized drugs from the home. The resident, John William Hatcher, was arrested and charged with three counts of drug possession and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Roane State supporters from Oak Ridge honored as outstanding philanthropists

(Submitted, RSF) An Oak Ridge couple honored on several occasions for their ongoing philanthropic efforts …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.