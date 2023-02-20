CCSO: 3 arrested in 2 raids

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that two drug raids last week resulted in the arrests of three individuals.

The first raid occurred Wednesday, when deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Log Lane in Jacksboro for what a press release said was the second time in less than a month. Two people—Brenda Darlene Albright and Sarai Michal Keelean—were arrested. Albright was charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug purposes while Keelean was charged with three counts of drug possession and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia.

The second raid happened the following day at a home on Demory Road in LaFollette, and deputies say they seized drugs from the home. The resident, John William Hatcher, was arrested and charged with three counts of drug possession and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.