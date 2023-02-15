Caryville to test warning siren Feb. 22

The Caryville Mayor and Board of Aldermen would like to inform residents of a test of the town’s emergency siren.
This test will take place on Wednesday February 22nd at 10:30 AM. It is only a test.
