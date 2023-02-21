Carolyn Moore Hutcheson, age 85, of Kingston went home to be with her Lord Thursday, February 16, 2923. She was born May 9, 1937 and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was a member of Tennessee Baptist Church but had recently been attending Mars Hill Baptist Church with her son, as long as her health permitted. She loved going to church and singing about her Lord. In earlier years she enjoyed crocheting, paint by number, and making various crafts. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

SURVIVORS

Son​​ Robert L. Moore & wife, Donna of Kingston

Daughter​ Melissa Bailey of Knoxville

Grandchildren​ Kristy Bicoll & husband, Adam of Harriman

​​​ Sara Davis & husband, Robert of Kingston

​​​ Ava Bailey of Knoxville

Great-grandchildren​ Matthew Cantrell, Avery Davis, MaddyCantrell, ​Ansley Davis, and Allie Davis​​

Brother​​​ Terry Perkey & wife, Carolyn of Kingston

Sisters​​ Judy Pickel of Kingston

​​​ Becky Crox of Lenoir City

A host of dear friends

At Carolyn’s request, a private funeral service was held Monday, February 20, 2023 at Fraker Funeral Home with Rev. George Maddox officiating. Entombment followed at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.