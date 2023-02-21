Carolyn Moore Hutcheson, age 85, of Kingston went home to be with her Lord Thursday, February 16, 2923. She was born May 9, 1937 and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was a member of Tennessee Baptist Church but had recently been attending Mars Hill Baptist Church with her son, as long as her health permitted. She loved going to church and singing about her Lord. In earlier years she enjoyed crocheting, paint by number, and making various crafts. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
SURVIVORS
Son Robert L. Moore & wife, Donna of Kingston
Daughter Melissa Bailey of Knoxville
Grandchildren Kristy Bicoll & husband, Adam of Harriman
Sara Davis & husband, Robert of Kingston
Ava Bailey of Knoxville
Great-grandchildren Matthew Cantrell, Avery Davis, MaddyCantrell, Ansley Davis, and Allie Davis
Brother Terry Perkey & wife, Carolyn of Kingston
Sisters Judy Pickel of Kingston
Becky Crox of Lenoir City
A host of dear friends
At Carolyn’s request, a private funeral service was held Monday, February 20, 2023 at Fraker Funeral Home with Rev. George Maddox officiating. Entombment followed at Kingston Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.