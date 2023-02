A motorcycle rider was airlifted to UT Medical Center by Lifestar Wednesday following a traffic accident on Jacksboro Pike.

A small SUV and a motorcycle collided just after 2 pm, and the motorcycle rider was flown to the hospital by a crew that landed at a ballfield in Caryville. He was said to be responsive and interacting with paramedics as he was transported. The driver of the Nissan Rogue was not injured and at this time, no citations or charges have been filed.