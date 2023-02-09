Bobbie June Reynolds, 91, Oliver Springs TN went to her heavenly home on February 7, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Reynolds, and son, Alan Reynolds.

She is survived by her daughters Theresa (Danny) Lowry and Patsy (Newt) Danley, daughter-in-law Janet (Alan) Reynolds, 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, sisters Mary Ruth Pless and Peggy Rutherford, and nieces and nephews. She was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church, Harriman.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm. A private graveside service will be at Norris Memorial Gardens where she will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com