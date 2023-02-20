Betty Sue Powers, age 83 of Coalfield

Betty Sue Powers, age 83 of Coalfield, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Methodist Medical Center.

She was born on March 13, 1939 in Buffalo, Tennessee. She worked as a Teachers Assistant at Coalfield School for over 30 years and attended Williams Chapel Baptist Church. Betty enjoyed working in her yard and her flower beds, cooking for everyone, and decorating for holidays. Most of all, she loved being with her family.

She is preceded in death by parents, Joe and Marie Adcock; sisters, Mary Ruth Wright and Ann Pressley; granddaughter, Andrea Haynes.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Bobby Powers; children, Jeff Cagley and wife Teresa, Tina McGhee and husband Jerry, Joe Cagley and Chris Massie, Marianne Powers and husband AC, Bobby Lee Powers Jr. and wife Patricia, Angie Campbell and husband Ronnie; brothers, Paul Adcock and wife Shelby, Roger Adcock; sisters, Bernie King and Judy Adcock; grandchildren, Josh, Jeri, Chancy, Jacob, NeQuila, Blake, Luke, and Cooper; 18 great-grandchildren; also by extended family members and many friends.

The Powers family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 pm on Monday, February 20, 2023 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 pm at the Adcock family cemetery in Coalfield.

