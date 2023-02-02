BBB: Man killed by train in Harriman IDed

Jim Harris

(Dudley Evans, BBB-TV) A man was struck and killed by a train last night in Roane County.
The incident occurred just after 11 pm Tuesday on the tracks behind Ruby Tuesday in South Harriman when a man, who has now been identified by Harriman Police only as Carl Mathews, with no age or address given, was struck by a northbound Norfolk Southern freight train.

Harriman Police and Fire personnel were first on the scene and located Matthews’ body by the tracks. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner and his body was taken to the Roane Medical Center.
The investigation is ongoing, and so far no specifics were available as to if he was sitting on the tracks or crossing in front of the train at the time of the incident.

HPD told BBB-TV that the train’s surveillance camera footage had not been received as of the time this report was filed, which investigators hope will provide some answers.

