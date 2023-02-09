Barker re-appointed to state committee

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced that Sheriff Russell Barker was recently reappointed to serve another term on the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association’s (TSA) Legislative Committee, which plays a significant role in reviewing, proposing and assisting lawmakers with legislation impacting law enforcement across the state.

Members of this committee work directly with members of the General Assembly on a wide variety of issues, including those dealing with corrections, criminal justice reforms and retirement plans, just to name a few.

Sheriff Barker stated, “Being re-appointed to this critical committee is an enormous honor and I will continue to advocate for our deputies and the citizens of Anderson County.”