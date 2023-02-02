Argie Marie Bell, age 90 of Clinton

Argie Marie Bell, age 90 of Clinton, TN, passed away on Saturday January 28, 2023, at The Waters of Clinton in Clinton, TN. Argie was devoted to her family, and loved her children, grandchildren and brothers. She was a loyal UT Football and Basketball fan of both Men and Ladies . Argie loved to travel and was an Air Force Veteran. She was always proud of her children’s accomplishments.  Argie was the daughter of the late Beulah Johnson Williams. In addition to her mother, Argie is proceeded in death by her son Michael Bell, her brothers; Herman Williams, Joe Williams, Fred Williams, and Tommy Williams.

She is survived by her son, Russell Bell of Clinton, TN; her daughter Teresa (Terrie) Bell Gross and Husband Bobby of Lafollette, TN; her brother Horace Williams of Powell, TN, and her 5 grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

The Bell Family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life on Thursday February 2, 2023, from 3:00pm until 5:00pm in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN.

Jones Mortuary, LLC of Clinton, TN. is serving the family of Argie Marie Bell.

