Amber Alert canceled after teen found safe

Early this morning (Friday, February 24th), the TBI canceled its statewide Amber Alert after authorities located 16-year-old Holly Piper safe in Mississippi.

She had last been seen leaving a restaurant in Knoxville early Sunday morning with her boyfriend, 18-year-old William “Dylan” Usry. Investigators said earlier in the week they though the pair may be headed to the Magnolia State because Usry’s father lives there.

The TBI said that Holly had been located safe and that Usry was in custody but did not immediately release details of what charges he may be facing. The TBI also did not immediately release information as to where in Mississippi they were located or what ultimately led them to the couple.

