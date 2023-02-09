AC’s Alley honored with prestigious State Assessor of the Year Award

(Submitted) John K. Alley, Jr., Anderson County Assessor of Property, was awarded the Assessor of the Year Award for 2022 from the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers. The award was presented on behalf of the Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers (TNAAO) by its President, Erinne Hester, and Executive Director, Will Denami.

“The Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers proudly recognizes the accomplishments of Johnny Alley whose professionalism, service and leadership as Assessor of Property for Anderson County exemplify the ideals, standards and goals of our profession, and name him Tennessee Assessor of the Year 2022,” Hester said in a press release announcing the honor.

John K. Alley, Jr., Anderson County Assessor of Property (l), and Will Denami, TNAAO Executive Director (Photo submitted)

Denami, said, “Johnny Alley being recognized as the Assessor of the Year is a testament to the positive difference he is making for the people of Anderson County. Johnny was previously recognized as the East Tennessee Assessor of the Year 2019 and the Leadership Award in 2021 and I expect Johnny will continue to be honored for the contributions he makes to the profession and the example he sets as a public servant.”

In the release, Alley states, “I am humbled and surprised to be presented with this award. This is a very special honor and I really appreciate my fellow Assessors and want to recognize that there are several very good Assessors across the state that I rely upon for advice and I deeply respect their opinion. I am fortunate to work for the people of Anderson County, it truly is an honor to serve as the Assessor of Property. We have an outstanding team in the Assessor’s office and we have strong support from our Commission and all the offices we work with. We strive to treat everyone fairly and make sure we put the citizens of Anderson County.”.

The Tennessee Association of Assessing Officers (TNAAO) is a professional organization composed of the elected officials serving as Assessors of Property in Tennessee. The TNAAO’s purpose is to work on behalf of the people of our great state to ensure fairness and uniformity in statutes regarding the assessment of property, as well as, to promote excellence through best practices and professionalism amongst those charged with this vital task.