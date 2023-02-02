AC Chamber Business & Awards Luncheon a Valentine’s Day affair

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will be hosting its Annual Business & Awards Luncheon on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14th, from 11 am to 1 pm at the Anderson Campus of Faith Promise Church at 1115 N. Charles G. Seivers Blvd, Suite 4 in Clinton. Doors will open at 11 am with the awards and recognitions beginning at 11:30 am.

The Chamber also announced the winners of the Business Excellence Awards who will be honored during the luncheon:

  • Small Business of the Year is the Kincaid House;
  • Mid-sized Business of the Year is MAG-USA, Inc.;
  • Large Business of the Year is ORNL Federal Credit Union;
  • Woman-Owned Business of the Year honors are going to Biloski & Miller Association of Attorneys;
  • Veteran-Owned Business of the Year Hammrtech, Inc.

Volunteer Awards will be recognized at this annual event, including the Ambassador and Young Professional of the Year and the R.C. Hoskins Volunteer Award will be presented to one male and one female recipient, as well as both the Legacy and Presidents Awards.

Sponsorships and tickets are available now.

The Chamber does ask that you please RSVP by February 8th.

Tickets are $40 per person or $500 for a reserved table of 8.

Call 865-457-2559 or follow this link to find out more or purchase your tickets today. www.tinyurl.com/Cupid23.

