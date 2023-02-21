AAA: Gas prices up slightly from last week

(AAA) After two consecutive weeks of gas price declines across the state, pump prices saw varying amounts of fluctuation over the course of last week. We are starting this week only a penny more expensive than last week, on average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.10 which is nearly two cents less expensive than one month ago and nearly 19 cents more than one year ago.

“Fluctuations in crude oil pricing brought our trend of declining gas prices here in Tennessee to an end last week. Crude oil prices have proven to be volatile in recent weeks, however, we may only see moderate price increases in the short term given recent increases in domestic gasoline stocks alongside a slight drop in demand, ” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It’s also important to note that market volatility is likely to continue in the coming months. We typically see pump prices gradually begin to rise as Americans start to take road trips, which drives up demand for fuel. Refinery maintenance season also falls in the spring, which is when refineries will start to switch from winter to summer blend gasoline, which is more expensive to produce.”

Quick Facts

30% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00

The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.88 for regular unleaded

The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.42 for regular unleaded

Tennessee is the 10th least expensive market in the nation

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Memphis ($3.16), Nashville ($3.14), Cleveland ($3.13)

Least expensive metro markets – Kingsport ($3.04), Chattanooga ($3.04), Johnson City ($3.05)