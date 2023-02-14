AAA: Gas prices fall for second consecutive week

(AAA) This week marks the second consecutive week of declines in the Tennessee Gas Price Average, according to AAA.

Gas prices across the state fell by 10 cents, on average over the last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.09 per gallon of regular unleaded, which while gas is still nearly 14 cents more expensive than one month ago, it is 16 cents less than this time last year. Megan Cooper, the local spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, says “gas prices have dropped about 20 cents in the last two weeks, and this trend could continue if market conditions hold steady.”

Quick Facts

  • 38% of Tennessee gas stations have prices below $3.00 
  • The lowest 10% of pump prices are $2.84 for regular unleaded 
  • The highest 10% of pump prices are $3.45 for regular unleaded
  • Tennessee is the 8th least expensive market in the nation

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dipped slightly from 8.49 million to 8.43 million barrels per day last week. The current gas demand rate is approximately 700,000 barrels per day lower than the rate during the first week of February 2022, helping to explain why gas prices are declining.

Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased significantly by 5 million barrels to 239.6 million barrels last week. If gas demand remains low amid growing total domestic stocks, pump prices may drop further. Today’s national average of $3.41 is 13 cents more than a month ago, but nearly seven cents less than a year ago.

