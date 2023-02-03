3 finalists’ names headed to governor’s desk for AC Chancery Court vacancy

The Tennessee Trial Court Vacancy Commission met in Clinton on Friday to consider six candidates for the Chancery Court vacancy in the 7th Judicial District, which includes Anderson County. The vacancy was created by the resignation of Nichole Cantrell, effective January 31, 2023.

After holding a public hearing and conducting public interviews, the Commission selected the following names:

James W. “Jamie” Brooks, Jr. , an attorney with Wilson & Brooks, PC, a Morgan County law firm.

Karen G. Crutchfield, an attorney with the Knoxville law firm of Bernstein, Stair & McAdams, LLP.

H. Daniel Forrester, an attorney with an office in downtown Clinton.

The Commission has forwarded the names to Governor Bill Lee for his consideration.