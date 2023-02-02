2023 Tennessee Elk Quota Hunt applications now available

(TWRA press release) The application period for the 2023 Tennessee Elk Quota Hunt is open now through Feb. 22.

Applications are available and accepted at any Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency regional office, TWRA license agent, online at www.gooutdoorstennessee.com or via the TWRA Mobile App. Applications will be accepted until midnight (CST) Feb. 22.

The Elk Quota Hunt application period is being held earlier this year to allow hunters more time between the drawing and the hunt to plan travel and prepare equipment. There are 14 total permits available, seven for archery only, six for the archery, gun, or muzzleloader hunt, and one youth permit. Each applicant may apply as an individual (no party hunts) and will have four hunt zone choices to select on the application. Applicants must be at least 6 years to participate, and no priority points are available for this hunt.

There is no application fee for Annual Sportsman, Lifetime Sportsman or Annual Senior Citizen license holders. For all other applicants, there is a non-refundable $12 application fee plus a $1 agent fee. There is a $2 processing fee if the application is made on the Internet. When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at the location while the application is processed. Hunters will receive a receipt with a confirmation number when the application is complete.

Tennessee began its elk hunt in 2009 with just five tags available. Since then, hunting opportunities have grown as the elk population expands. The elk hunting zones are located on North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area. Hunting on private lands is allowed only with landowner permission in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Morgan, and Scott counties.