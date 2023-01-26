Wilmar C. Maynard age 81

Wilmar C. Maynard age 81, passed away on January 24, 2023.  He was born January 15, 1942 in West Virginia to the late W.B. and Ida Maynard.

Clint enjoyed golfing, and always willing to help at the church, he especially spending precious time with his family. 

He is survived by:

Wife… Gladys Maynard

Son…. Sean and wife Kathy Maynard

Grandchildren…. Ryan and Emma Maynard  

Sister… Donna Muncy

Brother… Ed Maynard

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Andersonville First Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life to follow with Pastor Steve Lakin officiating.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

