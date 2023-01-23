Wilma Bernice Walker, age 84 of Clinton

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 34 Views

Wilma Bernice Walker, age 84 of Clinton, passed away on January 18, 2023, at her home, surrounded by family and friends.  Her death leaves us with an empty void in our hearts but an encouraging example of a life lived with fulfillment.

 She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, William Boyd Walker, her nurturing parents, Gid and Mattie Golden, loving brothers, Earl, Roy, and Arnold Golden, loving sisters, Wanda Lou Golden, Inez Foust, Betty Rains, and Thelma Melton.  Son-in-law, Mickey Phillips, and great-granddaughter Aubree Jerrell.

  She leaves behind a heartbroken sister, Barbara Harness, an adoring son and wife, Mike Walker and Lisa, and a loving caretaker, daughter, Darlene Walker Phillips.  Grandson and wife, Jordan Walker and Amber, Grandson Austin Phillips. Granddaughter and husband, Hope Hawkins and Josh, and Granddaughter and husband Amber Jerrell and Allen. Great grandsons, Walker, Jett, Korbin, and Riggs. Great granddaughters, Lexi, Reese, Allie, Adrianna, Paisley, and Westlyn, and many loving nieces and nephews.

 She leaves us as all with the testimony of the God-fearing Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and friend, who suffered many heartaches during her lifetime, but lived a life of faith and love of family and friends.

Special acknowledgment of thanks to the staff of Amediys Home Health Care. Special gratitude for the many calls from friends and visitors. Love to special neighbors, Carolyn, Homer, and Michael, and a special thank you to the pallbearers that consider her mamaw, Chandler, TJ, Patrick, Cregg, Travis, and Darin.

The family will meet at Hillvale Cemetery for graveside funeral services at 11 am on Monday, January 23, 2023.  Reverend Archie Seiber and Allen Rutherford officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Hilda Davis Jennings, age 88, of Clinton

Hilda Davis Jennings, age 88, of Clinton passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2022, at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.