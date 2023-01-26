Wayne Henry Ferguson Sr., known to friends and family as Jack, age 78 of Clinton, TN went to be with the Lord January 25, 2023 at the Ridgeview Terrace Life Care in Rutledge, TN where he had been a resident since late December 2022. He was born November 14, 1944 in Blount County, TN. Jack was a member of the First Dutch Valley Baptist Church where he enjoyed teaching Sunday School for several years. He loved playing golf, photography, chess, hunting, camping, fishing and especially loved riding bikes around the loop in Cades Cove. Jack was very proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jack is preceded in death by his granny, Dora Waters Brewer, parents, Victor & Gladys Brewer Ferguson, brother, Ray Ferguson, special sister-in-law, Delma Ridenour, special brother-in-law Doyle McGhee and special brother-in-law and sister-in-law, JT & June Pyles. Jack is survived by his wife, Flossie Ferguson of Clinton, TN, daughter, Peggy Fagan of Caryville, TN, sons, Wayne H. Ferguson and Lisa of Clinton, TN, John and Aimee Ferguson of Taft, TN, brothers, William and Judy Ferguson of Friendsville, TN, Robert and June Rosten Ferguson of Greenback, TN and Gary and BJ of Maryville, TN, grandchildren, Joshua & Heather Fagan, Kimberly and David Stringfield, and Chelsey and Dakota Ferguson, great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Gabi and Natalee Braden, Sisalee, Dean, Aaliyah and McKinzlee Stringfield and special niece, Barbara Sue and Tim Deaton, special nephew, David and Kim McGhee. A host of Nieces, Nephews and Friends.

Visitation: 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 1:00 pm, Friday, January 27, 2023 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Ault officiating.

Interment will follow the Funeral Service at the New Vasper Cemetery in Caryville, TN.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements