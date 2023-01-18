Walter Lee Miniard, age 75, of Lafollette

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 16 Views

Walter Lee Miniard, age 75, of Lafollette passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, after a 6-year battle with cancer. He was born on October 18, 1947, in Harlan, KY to the late Jesse and Eureatha Bostic Miniard. Walter was a United States Navy veteran having served in the Vietnam War. He was an avid outdoorsman, where he loved hunting, fishing.

He is survived by loving wife Cynthia Miniard, sons James Miniard and Jason Huffman (Emily), sister Barbara Wentzel (Bob), mother-in-law Winifred Huffman, grandchildren Savannah Miniard, Elise Johnson (CJ), Ava Huffman, Ethan Huffman, special cousin Mike Rouse

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 6:00PM-8:00PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with Bro. Mike Rouse officiating. Walter’s interment will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 1:00PM. 

www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Ola Aretta Halburnt, age 80

Ola Aretta Halburnt, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Roane Medical …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.