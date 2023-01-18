Walter Lee Miniard, age 75, of Lafollette passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, after a 6-year battle with cancer. He was born on October 18, 1947, in Harlan, KY to the late Jesse and Eureatha Bostic Miniard. Walter was a United States Navy veteran having served in the Vietnam War. He was an avid outdoorsman, where he loved hunting, fishing.

He is survived by loving wife Cynthia Miniard, sons James Miniard and Jason Huffman (Emily), sister Barbara Wentzel (Bob), mother-in-law Winifred Huffman, grandchildren Savannah Miniard, Elise Johnson (CJ), Ava Huffman, Ethan Huffman, special cousin Mike Rouse

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Friday, January 20, 2023, from 6:00PM-8:00PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with Bro. Mike Rouse officiating. Walter’s interment will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 1:00PM.

