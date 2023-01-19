UT-Battelle hires search firm to aid in hunt for new ORNL Director

(UT-Battelle/ORNL) UT-Battelle has retained executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates to assist in the search for the next director of Oak Ridge National Laboratory. ORNL is a Department of Energy laboratory with a broad research portfolio that includes materials science, energy technologies, supercomputing, neutron and nuclear science, and isotope production.
The laboratory is home to Frontier, the top supercomputer on the world TOP500 list, as well as specialized facilities that draw researchers from throughout academia, industry and government, including the Spallation Neutron Source, High Flux Isotope Reactor and Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences.
“We are committed to identifying a leader who will continue ORNL’s 80-year legacy of enabling world-leading experts to leverage uniquely powerful tools for breakthroughs that serve national priorities in fundamental science, energy technology, and national security,” said Randy Boyd, president of the University of Tennessee System and co-chairman of the UT-Battelle Board of Governors.
Russell Reynolds is a nationally known firm with experience in national laboratory, academic and industry sector searches for executive leadership positions. The firm will assist UT-Battelle in identifying a successor to Thomas Zacharia, who retired at the end of 2022 after a 35-year career at ORNL, including five years as director.
“We are excited to partner with Russell Reynolds as we identify the next director of ORNL to help guide us to an exciting future in support of the nation,” said Lou Von Thaer, CEO of Battelle and co-chairman of the UT-Battelle Board of Governors. UT-Battelle welcomes input on the search and potential candidates at www.ornl.gov/lab-director-search.
As the search continues, UT-Battelle has appointed Jeff Smith as interim ORNL director. Smith was ORNL’s chief operating officer when UT-Battelle began managing ORNL for DOE in 2000, and he served in the position until his retirement in April 2021.

