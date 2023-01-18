TSSAA Legislative Council to vote on sanctioning lacrosse

Jim Harris

The TSSAA Legislative Council will meet on Thursday, January 19 at 10:00 am Central Time (11 am EST) via video conference. The purpose of the meeting is to vote on whether or not to sanction the sports of girls’ and boys’ lacrosse. The item was tabled from the Council’s previous meeting in December.

The Council will also discuss the implementation and interpretation for the current Amateur Rule as well as the administration of penalties should the state office have to deal with a violation.

The full agenda for the meeting can be found by following this link.

The meeting will be streamed at www.TSSAAsports.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

