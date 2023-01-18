TSSAA Legislative Council to vote on sanctioning lacrosse

The TSSAA Legislative Council will meet on Thursday, January 19 at 10:00 am Central Time (11 am EST) via video conference. The purpose of the meeting is to vote on whether or not to sanction the sports of girls’ and boys’ lacrosse. The item was tabled from the Council’s previous meeting in December.

The Council will also discuss the implementation and interpretation for the current Amateur Rule as well as the administration of penalties should the state office have to deal with a violation.

The full agenda for the meeting can be found by following this link.

The meeting will be streamed at www.TSSAAsports.com.