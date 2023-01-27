Timothy Russell Crass, age 69, of Kingston

Timothy Russell Crass, age 69, of Kingston, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at his home.

Timothy was a member of First United Methodist Church in Kingston. He lived in Oliver Springs until he moved to Kingston in 1981. He was the owner and operator of C&C Concrete.

He is preceded in death by parents Neil and Bobbie Crass; Father and Mother-in-law Chester and Mary Ethel Cochran.

Timothy is survived by his children Chet Oneil Crass of Kingston and Laci Rae Crass of Kingston; granddaughter Ashlynn; mother of his children Linda Crass;  sister Gwen Johnson (David) of Oliver Springs; brothers Greg Crass (Reda) of Oliver Springs, Bobby David Crass (Christi) of Oliver Springs, Ron Crass of Oliver Springs, Richie Crass (Angie) of Oliver Springs, Tony Crass (Terri), Mike Crass (Vanessa); special friends Claude Prater, Jerry Black, Eddie Alcorn; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home from 2:00PM to 4:00PM. A funeral service will be held at 4:00PM with Pastor Neil Crass officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Crass family.

