THP: Morgan Co. wreck leaves one dead

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that one man was killed in a traffic accident Sunday afternoon in Morgan County.

The THP reports that 20-year-old Kaleb Moore had been driving a 2001 Chevy Camaro east in the 6100 block of Knoxville Highway shortly after 2:30 pm when his car went off the right side of the road. Troopers reported that car struck a utility pole and rolled several times before colliding with a building and coming to a stop.

Moore was wearing a seat belt, according to the report, but died at the scene. He was the lone occupant of the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved.

