Teresa L. Smith, 52, of Clinton

Teresa L. Smith, age 52, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was born on July 23, 1970 in Lake City. She is preceded in death by: Grandparents Vester and Rosie Lively, and mother-in-law Clara Smith. Teresa leaves behind Husband of thirty-six years Israel Joe Smith, children: Kari, Jacob, and Matthew and mother Linda Edmonds.

Visitation: 5:00PM – 7:00PM, Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside: 11:00AM, Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Circle Cemetery in Briceville, TN.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

