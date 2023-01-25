Tentative agreement in place would allow completion of CHS softball field

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

Work could soon resume on the unfinished softball field at Clinton High School after a settlement was reached in a lawsuit over its construction.

Last year, the Anderson County Schools proceeded with a plan to construct a dedicated, on-site softball field to address Title IX violation created by the fact that the Lady Dragons do not currently have their own home stadium while the Dragon baseball team does.

Soon after construction began on the field began, work had to be halted after officials learned that while the project had been approved by Anderson County zoning officials, it had not been approved by their counterparts in the city. Schools Director Dr. Tim Parrott has called it an unintentional mistake on his part.

At the same time, David Worthington and his wife, who live next to the field where the field is being constructed, lodged complaints about the layout of the field and its lights, which shine directly into their windows at night.

Worthington repeatedly stated that if the field could be rotated to aim the lights away from his property, he would drop the lawsuit he filed against the Anderson County School Board and not stand in the way of its construction.

The two sides reached an agreement this week that will see the plans altered so that the lights no longer shine directly into the Worthingtons’ windows.

These changes will need to be approved by the School Board and the city before construction can resume on the field.

