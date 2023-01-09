TDEC announces grants for various water infrastructure projects

Last week, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced 24 grants totaling $125,954,007 from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure grants.

The grants announced today follow the announcement of 18 grants totaling $72,496,030 from the ARP fund in August and October, bringing the total awarded by TDEC year-to-date to $198,450,037. The grants announced today include two collaborative grants and 22 non-collaborative grants to execute drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure planning, design, and construction projects.

Tennessee received $3.725 billion from the ARP, and the state’s Financial Stimulus Accountability Group dedicated $1.35 billion of those funds to TDEC to support water projects in communities throughout Tennessee. Of the $1.35 billion, approximately $1 billion was designated for non-competitive formula-based grants offered to counties and eligible cities. The remaining funds will go to state-initiated projects and competitive grants.

Here are the two local grant recipients.

City of Harriman – $3,191,759

The City of Harriman will utilize ARP funding and transferred dollars from the Town of Oakdale, Roane County, and Morgan County to address critical needs in the city’s water and wastewater systems. Harriman will develop an Asset Management Plan, eliminate excessive water loss, upgrade failing equipment, replace asbestos and potential lead containing distribution lines, and reduce excessive infiltration and inflow (I/I) from the wastewater collection system.

Morgan County – $5,084,639

Morgan County will use ARP funds and dollars transferred from the City of Wartburg, to address critical needs for a variety of county utility systems. These projects will improve wastewater and drinking water systems across four utility systems and most notably complete three Asset Management Plans. Responsible parties include the Cumberland Utility District, the Plateau Utility District, Morgan County Coalfield Wastewater System, and the City of Wartburg Sewer System.

TDEC is focusing these grants on the following goals:

Protect and promote human health and safety and improve the quality of water by supporting water systems in non-compliance to work toward compliance with water quality requirements;

Improve the technical, managerial, and financial capabilities of small, disadvantaged, or underserved water infrastructure systems; and

Address critical water infrastructure needs across the state

TDEC’s strategy for deployment of ARP funds is described in the Water Infrastructure Investment Plan. This plan was developed by TDEC based on input from leaders and experts from agencies internal and external to state government. All funds from the ARP must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024 and expended by Dec. 31, 2026.