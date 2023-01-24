TBI investigating incident at Campbell County HS

The TBI is investigating an incident involving a teacher at Campbell County High School.

The alleged incident is said to have occurred in December, and involves allegations of what officials called possible “inappropriate language and physical contact” involving a teacher at the school. The incident was reportedly witnessed by several students, and was brought to the attention of administrators by the student involved immediately after it occurred.

Director of Schools Jennifer Fields says that the teacher was suspended without pay as soon as classes resumed after the holiday break.

A meeting took place in December, according to officials, involving the student, their parents, the Campbell County High School principal and the School Resource Officer to discuss the complaint.

The TBI was asked to investigate the allegations by 8th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson as the teacher reportedly once worked for the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The Department of Children’s Services is also investigating.

In a press release, Fields noted, “The District will not tolerate any behavior that creates an unsafe or uncomfortable classroom environment for our students. We are committed to providing a safe and nurturing learning environment for all of our students and will take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigations”

As we learn more, we will pass it along to you.