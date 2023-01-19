TBI, CCSO probe leads to charges against woman in husband’s OD death

The TBI says that a joint investigation by it and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Jacksboro woman on charges connected to her husband’s drug overdose death almost two years ago.

According to a TBI release, on April 2, 2021, special agents with the agency’s Drug Investigation Division joined detectives with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of 43-year-old Abraham Zenas Wallace after he was found dead in the 300 block of Cumberland Overlook Lane in Jacksboro.

An autopsy determined his cause of death to be an overdose caused by fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

Sonya Brotherton (Photo courtesy of TBI)

During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Wallace’s wife, 36-year-old Sonya Kay Brotherton, was one of the individuals responsible for distributing the drugs to him.

Last week, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Brotherton with one count each of second degree murder and the delivery of a Schedule II narcotic.

On Tuesday, the TBI says she was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $100,000 bond.