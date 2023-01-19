Sonya Brotherton (Photo courtesy of TBI)

TBI, CCSO probe leads to charges against woman in husband’s OD death

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

The TBI says that a joint investigation by it and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Jacksboro woman on charges connected to her husband’s drug overdose death almost two years ago.

According to a TBI release, on April 2, 2021, special agents with the agency’s Drug Investigation Division joined detectives with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the death of 43-year-old Abraham Zenas Wallace after he was found dead in the 300 block of Cumberland Overlook Lane in Jacksboro. 

An autopsy determined his cause of death to be an overdose caused by fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

Sonya Brotherton (Photo courtesy of TBI)

During the course of the investigation, agents determined that Wallace’s wife, 36-year-old Sonya Kay Brotherton, was one of the individuals responsible for distributing the drugs to him.

Last week, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Brotherton with one count each of second degree murder and the delivery of a Schedule II narcotic.

On Tuesday, the TBI says she was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

DA: Man will not face charges in Morgan County animal cruelty case

A Morgan County man accused of throwing a tote bag filled with puppies off of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.