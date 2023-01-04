Strada named next Commissioner of TDOC

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced the appointment of Frank Strada to serve as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), effective January 9. Strada succeeds Lisa Helton, who has served the department as interim commissioner since December 2021. 

“I commend Lisa’s strong leadership as interim commissioner and appreciate her continued service to the department,” said Lee. “Frank’s extensive corrections management and law enforcement experience make him well-suited to lead the Department of Correction, and I am confident he will serve Tennessee with integrity.”

Strada currently serves as the Deputy Director for the Arizona Department of Corrections, where he oversees prison operations, inmate programs, public affairs, facilities management and financial services. Strada brings 34 years of corrections management and law enforcement experience to TDOC, including nearly 30 years with the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP). Strada provided leadership and policy direction to staff at 121 correctional institutions during his tenure with the BOP and served as a key advisor to the bureau’s director. Strada is a United States Air Force veteran.

Helton will continue to serve TDOC as Assistant Commissioner for Community Supervision.

