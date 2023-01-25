Jonathan Skrmetti

State AG joins lawsuit against Google

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Local News Leave a comment 14 Views

(TN AG’s Office) Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced today he joined the Department of Justice and seven state attorneys general in filing a civil antitrust suit against Google.

The complaint alleges Google has monopolized multiple key digital advertising technologies, collectively referred to as the “ad tech stack.” Website publishers and advertisers depend on this technology to sell and buy ads, thus reaching potential customers. Publishers generate advertising revenue through ad tech tools that support the creation and maintenance of an open web. The plaintiffs allege Google’s actions are in violation of Sections 1 and 2 of the Sherman Act.

“A complex web of interrelated technologies that stifles competition has hurt consumers and inhibited innovation,” General Skrmetti said. “Tennessee is proud to be part of this bipartisan effort to hold Google accountable and protect consumers from its harmful ad tech monopoly.”

The complaint cites Google’s anticompetitive and exclusionary conduct over the past 15 years that has suppressed alternative technologies, including: Neutralizing or eliminating ad tech competitors through acquisitions, wielding dominance by forcing more publishers and advertisers to use its products, and thwarting the ability to use competing products.

As a result of its illegal monopoly, Google pockets on average more than 30% of advertising dollars that flow through its digital advertising technology products.

The plaintiffs seek to restore competition in the digital advertising market and secure relief on behalf of the American public.

General Skrmetti is joined in this effort by the Department of Justice and state attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Virginia.

To read the filing in its entirety, click here.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

THP: Morgan Co. wreck leaves one dead

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that one man was killed in a traffic accident Sunday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.