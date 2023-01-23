State: AC Chancellor submits resignation, successor sought

State officials say that Anderson County’s first female Chancellor, M. Nichole “Nicki” Cantrell, is resigning at the end of the month.

The reason for her departure remains unclear at this time, but a notification of the opening on the state’s Trial Court Vacancy Commission states that her resignation will go into effect on January 31st.

Cantrell was elected Chancellor in 2014, replacing William Lantrip, who had retired, and was re-elected without opposition in the 2022 election.

In a post on its website dated January 17th, the Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts said the Trial Court Vacancy Commission is now accepting applications for the chancellor position in Anderson County’s Seventh Judicial District.

Qualified applicants have to be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years old, have lived in the state for five years, and are Anderson County residents.

Interested applicants can visit the state website for more information. The deadline for applicants is noon CST (1 pm EST) on Monday, February 6, 2023.

The Commission will hold a public hearing to interview candidates at 9 a.m. Friday, February 24. That hearing will be at the Anderson County Courthouse at 100 North Main Street in Clinton.

(Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts)

