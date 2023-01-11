Spend a Sunday on Norris Lake

Norris Dam State Park will offer an afternoon cruise around Norris Lake on Sunday, January 29th at 2 pm.

Attendees will meet Ranger Trent at the Norris Dam Marina to begin the approximately one-hour boat ride. During the ride, Ranger Trent will discuss the history of Norris Dam, all while you enjoy the spectacular scenery and maybe get a glimpse of some local wildlife.

All children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. If your party includes children 12 and under, rangers ask that you please bring a life jacket for them.

The cost to participate is $12.00 for adults and $8.00 for children 6 and under.

Registration is required and you can do that at www.tnstateparks.com/parks/event_details/norris-dam

Attendees should meet at the Norris Dam Marina 15 minutes before the departure of the cruise.