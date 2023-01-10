Senior Center celebrates fun donations

(Submitted, AC mayor’s Office) Last week was a time for singing, fun, and laughter at the Anderson County Senior Center when students from Roane State Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society visited.

On January 4th , Phi Theta Kappa students visited the Senior Center and Office on Aging, located at 96 Mariner Point Drive, with a purpose – to give the facility a karaoke machine and a bocce ball set as part of the society’s Honors in Action Project.

The Honors in Action Project focuses on how play helps with life fulfillment in the senior population and in children. The honor society members are also working with the Isaiah 117 House to research the ways that play impacts children.

According to its web page on www.roanestate.edu, “Phi Theta Kappa’s mission is two-fold: 1) recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and (2) provide opportunities for individual growth and development through participation in honors, leadership, service, and fellowship programming.”

“Singing karaoke at the senior center turned out to be more than a fun way for PTK to provide a source of play to members of the center, and it was a way for us to make wonderful new friends!” Claudia Cummings, Roane State professor, and PTK Chapter Advisor, said.

“I love that Roane State and PTK could work with the Senior Center to provide the karaoke machine!As a member of PTK and the health educator for the senior center, this is a fun way for the seniors to enrich their lives with song and fellowship,” said Sandra Manning, who works part-time at the Senior Center. “They love doing group activities and this is just one more way for them to express themselves through music and art. A good smile and the feeling of happiness does so much for the physical and psychological health of our community members,” Manning said.

“One of our PTK projects this year centers on how play can be utilized in care environments. Seeing how the members of the Senior Center reacted to the karaoke machine- from those who participated by singing on the machine, to those who enjoyed the performances by singing and dancing along in the audience – goes to show that play can have a positive effect on anybody, regardless of what phase of life they are in. It was truly a pleasure getting to know some of the seniors, and we had a blast spending the afternoon with them!” said Lydia Luna, PTK Chapter President.

Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank was there to witness the gift-giving and watch as some of the seniors immediately took to the karaoke machine.

“We are so incredibly thankful to the Roane State Community College Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for the gifts of a karaoke machine, and bocce ball set, and for the hard work in setting them up. The seniors wasted no time in putting the karaoke machine to use, bringing smiles to everyone on the very first song,” County Mayor Terry Frank said. “The importance of games and play cannot be understated in improving the quality of life for our seniors, and their overall health.”

“I think these items will be absolutely wonderful additions to our center, making seniors happy and boosting confidence. It is going to be so much fun and helpful for them!” said Senior Center Director Cherie Phillips.

Many participants at the Anderson County Senior Center enjoyed singing karaoke solos – and a few duets, with lots of laughter and critiquing – and learning about the bocce ball set and the rules of the game.

Those are just two of the many activities and programs available to Anderson County’s senior citizens. A monthly calendar of events is posted to the Senior Center’s website at https://andersoncountytn.gov/office-on-aging-senior-center/.

To learn more, contact the Anderson County Senior Center and Office on Aging at (865) 457-3259.