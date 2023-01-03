Rowan Quillen Murray of OIiver Springs, TN was an angel on earth for 63 years and was promoted to angel in Heaven on December 31st, 2022. She was surrounded by family who did not leave her side. She was born on March 4, 1959 in Maryville, TN, and grew up in Oak Ridge before meeting the love of her life and moving to Oliver Springs.

Surviving is her husband of 41 years who adored her, VJ, and their children who were her pride and joy: AJ Murray of Oliver Springs and Toshia Murray Howard (Shawn) of Knoxville. She was Nana to five grandbabies who she loved to the moon and back: JJ (9), Ana (8), Ben (7), Ellie (5), and Caleb (4). She is also survived by three sisters who were her best friends: Betsy Bridges of Oak Ridge, Teresa Petty of Lenoir City, and Karen Riddle (Mike) of Lenoir City. She also leaves behind so many family and friends who all meant so much to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents Betty Drown (Oak Ridge) and Gene Quillen (Lenoir City), both of whom her heart ached to been reunited with. She is also preceded by her mother-in-law, Ruth, who was a big part of her life for decades.

Rowan was a devoted and loyal wife, mother, nana, sister, and friend. She had a heart of gold and yearned to walk the streets of gold. She was always everywhere for everyone who needed her, typically the one in the background making sure she was taking care of everyone else. She loved the Lord, her family, her community, watching her grandbabies, the Tennessee Vols, the beach, and making others smile. She loved with a gracious, immeasurable, and unconditional love that was truly the definition of how the Bible asks us to love others.

We are all better for knowing her. Even though our angel was taken too soon, she lived a life of giving, gratitude, and patience that will leave its imprints on all who knew her. She was mom to her kids’ friends and always had a house that was open and a meal that was ready.

Please join us to celebrate this woman who loved like Jesus. Services will be held at her home church of Beech Park Baptist in Oliver Springs on Wednesday, January 4th, starting at 5pm for Receiving Friends followed by a service at 7pm with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating. Graveside service will be Thursday, January 5th, at 1pm at New Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery in Oliver Springs.

