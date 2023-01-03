Rosa Dean Leab Byrd, 77 of Wartburg

Rosa Dean Leab Byrd, Age 77 of Wartburg passed away on December 30, 2022 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born on March 29, 1945 to the late Guy Leab and Sabra Phillips Leab. Rosa is of the Baptist faith and a member of Grave Hill Baptist church. She loved fishing, working with flowers, gardening, spending time with her grandson, and attending his ball games. Rosa is preceded in death by her parents, brother Vaughn Leab, Hurstle Leab, Bill Leab, Ike Leab, sisters Dolly Hungate and Ruby Kennedy. She is survived by:

Husband Norman Byrd Wartburg

Grandson Tanner Jones Harriman

Brothers Roy Lee Leab & Anita Wartburg

Special Sister-in-Law Gladys Leab

Several Nieces and Nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation: 11:00AM – 1:00PM, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City

Funeral Service: 1:00PM, Wednesday January 4, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating.

Interment: To follow funeral service at Grave Hill Cemetery in New River.