Rosa Dean Leab Byrd, 77 of Wartburg

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 11 Views

Rosa Dean Leab Byrd, Age 77 of Wartburg passed away on December 30, 2022 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born on March 29, 1945 to the late Guy Leab and Sabra Phillips Leab. Rosa is of the Baptist faith and a member of Grave Hill Baptist church. She loved fishing, working with flowers, gardening, spending time with her grandson, and attending his ball games. Rosa is preceded in death by her parents, brother Vaughn Leab, Hurstle Leab, Bill Leab, Ike Leab, sisters Dolly Hungate and Ruby Kennedy. She is survived by:

Husband                               Norman Byrd                      Wartburg

Grandson                              Tanner Jones                      Harriman

Brothers                                Roy Lee Leab & Anita          Wartburg

Special Sister-in-Law            Gladys Leab

Several Nieces and Nephews, relatives and friends. 

Visitation: 11:00AM – 1:00PM, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Lake City

Funeral Service: 1:00PM, Wednesday January 4, 2023, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. 

Interment: To follow funeral service at Grave Hill Cemetery in New River.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Christopher D. Loy, age 51, of Heiskell

Christopher D. Loy, age 51, of Heiskell, Tn passed away on December 1st, 2022. He was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2023 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.