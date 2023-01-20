Roger Alexander Rhea of Clinton, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2022, at the age of 85 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

Roger was born on August 7, 1937 to J.B. and Thelma Grace (McDonald) Rhea.

After graduating from Clinton High School in 1955, he founded Rhea’s Concrete Products. The business grew exponentially over the years and was recognized as an Outstanding Small Business in the South during the 1980’s. His concrete creations can be seen throughout the United States and are loved and appreciated by his wholesale and retail customers. Even during his latest stay in the Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center, numerous doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff reminisced about the concrete products they had purchased they had purchased for themselves and others over the years.

Roger was a lifelong member of Blowing Springs Baptist Church. He was a great father, husband, son, brother, and friend to many. He loved his family beyond words…he enjoyed cheering on the University of Tennessee athletic teams, bowling, and fishing. He blessed all of us with stories of love and laughter that we will forever cherish.

Roger was preceded in death by his father, J.B. Rhea; mother, Thelma Rhea; brother, Rex Rhea; loving and devoted wife, Saundra Rhea; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Roger is survived by his daughters, Tami Rhea and Tina Rhea Brown & husband Scott Brown; brother, Doug Rhea & wife Wanda L. Rhea; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

The family will have a private graveside service with Rev. David White officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Blowing Springs Baptist Church, 119 Blowing Springs Lane, Clinton, TN 37716 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, donate online at https://stjude.org/donate (via credit card, bank account, or PayPal), donate by phone, (800)822-6344, or by mail, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

