Rev. Thomas Howard Huffine, age 81, born May 28, 1941, went home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2022. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Arvine Huffine and Grace Guettner Huffine; brother-in-law, Clayton Vineyard.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean Carolyn Reneau Huffine; daughter, Sherrie Huffine Oran and son-in-law, James Oran; grandson, Scott J. Verschueren & wife, Clorissa, grandson, Steven Thomas (Stevie) Verschueren; step-grandchildren, Sara Young, Hannah Oran, Hunter Oran and Jennifer Oran; step-great-grandson, Colton Oran; brother, Alvin Huffine & wife, Margret of Chattanooga; sisters, Gail Vinyard of Lenoir City, Tammy Moore & husband, Richard of Holtville, California; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Howard was born in the Lawnville community of Roane County and was a graduate of Roane County High School. He met his wife, Carolyn at New Midway Baptist Church where her father, Rev. Buford Reneau was pastor in the 1950’s. They were married on June 10, 1961 and lived in Oak Ridge for over 40 years. Following completion of an electrical apprenticeship with TVA, Howard started working at K-25 in 1969. He retired from there after 25 years and went to the City of Oak Ridge for 10 more years as an Electrical Supervisor. Howard accepted the Lord as his Savior at home at the age of 14. He grew up a member of Youngs Cumberland Presbyterian Church and joined Calvary & Central Baptist in Oak Ridge in the 1960’s. He was ordained as a Deacon at Calvary Baptist Church, Oak Ridge in the early 1980’s, and later as Minister of the Gospel there by Rev. Steve McDonald. Howard worked for years with the mentally challenged adults in “The Special Friends Ministry” at Calvary Baptist, as well as holding weekly services at a local nursing home. He was also a faithful member of the choir, singing tenor. He participated in some major dramas, such as “The Gates of Heaven.” He served as Brotherhood Director in the Anderson County Association of the Southern Baptist Convention in the late 1980’s – 90’s. During that time, he was a very active member of the Tennessee Baptist Disaster Relief Team and traveled with the team to provide assistance immediately following hurricanes in the Southern US, as well as a trip to Jamaica to rebuild a church. Soon after his ordination, he served as Pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Oliver Springs for several years. He built a new building with the help of Brushy Mountain inmates. He was actively involved with prison ministry there as well as the Morgan County Correctional Facility. Most recently, Howard has served as Associate Pastor of New Midway Baptist Church in Kingston from 2009 until his retirement earlier in 2022.

Well Done Good and Faithful Servant!

Howard enjoyed attending weekly Bible study classes and spending time with his family.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Thursday, January 5, 2023 at New Midway Baptist Church with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, with Rev. Rod Garrett and Rev. Leland Lyon officiating. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm, Friday, January 6, 2023 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Rev. Richard Moore and Elder Alvin Huffine presiding. Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.

Online register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of the arrangements.