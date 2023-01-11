Report: Woman arrested after Caryville stabbing

According to the Volunteer Times news site, a woman was arrested in Caryville over the weekend after allegedly stabbing another woman during a fight.

Caryville Police began investigating on Saturday after being called to the LaFollette Medical Center on a report of a stabbing.

According to the Times, the woman told investigators that a woman identified as 31-year-old Nakita Daugherty of Jacksboro had come to her home and knocked on the door. When the victim opened the door, she told detectives that Daugherty “got behind her,” pushed her out the door and started a physical altercation. During the fight, the victim was stabbed twice in the neck before the victim’s boyfriend intervened and Daugherty drove off.

Located later, the Times reports that Daugherty told police she did not “realize she had stabbed” the victim and that she had tossed the knife into a nearby creek. A knife believed to have been used in the incident was located and placed into evidence.

Daugherty was transported to the Campbell County Jail where she was booked on charges of aggravated assault.

