Reminder: Medicaid expansion forum tonight in Oak Ridge

The League of Women Voters will hold a Medicaid Expansion in Tennessee Forum on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 7 to 9 pm at the Pollard Auditorium.

According to the announcement from the League, the forum will further educate the Tennessee electorate on the urgency of Medicaid expansion in Tennessee. But more importantly, it is to convince our legislators of their accountability in this Tennessee health and hospital crisis and take steps to correct it.

Participants:

Carolyn Dipboye, President of LWVOR. Welcome

Moderator: Zack Buck, JD, MBE. UTK Associate Professor of Law specializing in Bioethics, Health Law, and Tort Law

William Culbert, B.S. Environmental Engineering, D.C.; MD, Board Certified Family Physician. ”The Abandoned Patient”

Judy Roitman, LMSW, Executive Director, Tennessee Health Care Campaign. ”The Impact of Medicaid Expansion on Hospitals and Communities”

The Reverend Derrick Hammond, Pastor, Oak Valley Baptist Church. “Impacts of Health and Health Care Disparities”

Matthew Harris, PhD, UTK Professor of Health Economics specializing in healthcare. ”Cost to the State, County, Private Business, and Tennessee Residents”

Time: Jan 17, 2023 07:00 PM Eastern

