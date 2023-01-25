Ray Howe, “Pop”

Ray Howe, “Pop,” went to be with the Lord on January 20, 2023. He was born May 11, 1942, in Lancaster, New Hampshire. He started working at the age of 10, at Mountain View Grand Hotel and picking up golf balls for President Eisenhower. Ray was a member of Lancaster Assembly of God Church in Lancaster, New Hampshire in his earlier years, and a member of Post Oak Springs Christian Church and First Christian Church of Harriman in his later years. Ray was in the military 101st Airborne Division. Ray graduated from Coin Electronics in the 1960s. He was an EMT, Fireman, Safety Instructor, Baseball coach, huge Boston Red Sox fan, T-ball coach (undefeated), machinist, volunteer, builder, and retired from Y-12 Nuclear Plant. These were only a few of his accomplishments. He was also a member of The American Legion Post No. 0137 in Williamstown, Kentucky. Ray held the record for the most platelets given to the American Red Cross. Ray and Linda Howe’s biggest Love was Jesus and their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Preceding Ray to Heaven was his wife, Linda Howe; his daughter, Danielle Tiffany Howe; his grandson, Macy Miller; and parents, Charlie & Gwen Howe.

Ray’s surviving children are Mark Howe, Jonathan Howe & wife, Paula, and Kimberly Howe.

Ray was husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, brother, father-in-law, and friend. We loved him so much and he will be missed.

Memorial service will be held 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Post Oak Springs Christian Church in Rockwood with Pastor Spencer Garner presiding. Military honors will be held at 2:00 pm, hosted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

