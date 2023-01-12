Randall “Randy” E. Bunch, 70 of Kingston, formerly of Clinton

Obituaries

Randall “Randy” E. Bunch, age 70, of Kingston, formerly of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at his home. He was born June 13, 1952 in Knoxville. Randy was a member of Alpha Masonic Lodge #376 F&AM in Clinton; and also a member of the Scottish Rite Temple. He was a retired Pipefitter and a member of UA Local Union 102 Plumbers and Steamfitters of Knoxville. Randy was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly and received several commendations including the Army Commendation Medal(Berlin)and National Defense Service Medal. Randy was an avid birdwatcher and loved feeding his birds, squirrels and raccoons. He also enjoyed target shooting. Preceded in death by his parents, Beecher & Leathel Crowley Bunch; sister, Janet Sue Bunch.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 44 years             Rita Bunch of Kingston

Daughters                                Christine Campbell & husband, Charles of Chattanooga

                                              Kim Marie Jones of Chattanooga

Sons                                       Joe P. Matthews & wife, Debra of Chattanooga

                                              Michael T. Matthews of Las Vegas

Grandchildren                          Marie Ford & husband, Sam

                                              Christopher Campbell & wife, Bethany

                                              Kayla Chinn, Amber & Amanda Matthews

3 Great-grandchildren

Sisters                                    Gerald Dean Carver & husband, Randy of Knoxville

                                              Dottie Herron & husband, Larry of Oak Ridge

                                              Becky Jeffers & husband, Rus of Nashville

Sisters-in-law                           Marie Louise Michael, Dorothy Beech,

                                              Shirley Camborne/Paynter

Brother-in-law                          Peter J. Match

The family would like to thank the kind nurses and staff of Fresenius Dialysis Center in Harriman and all his special neighbors, including Jerry and Robin. 

The family will receive friends 11:00 – 12:00 pm, Friday, January 13, 2023 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with masonic service following at 12:00 pm, in the chapel.  Graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net .  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

