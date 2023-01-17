RAM to host clinic in Oak Ridge in February

Remote Area Medical (RAM) has announced it will hold a free, two-day clinic on February 18th & 19th at the Oak Ridge Civic Center, located at 1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge. This clinic is being organized in collaboration with The Free Medical Clinic of Oak Ridge.

As always, all RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, Feb. 17, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 am both days.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between either DENTAL or VISION services. Medical services will be offered free to every patient attending the clinic.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this clinic at https://fb.me/e/2C8qEayL3.

RAM is still in need of volunteers for the clinic, seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff to help guide patients through the clinic. Overnight parking staff to greet patients and interpreters are also needed. General support volunteers do not need to work in the medical field to volunteer.

If you or your organization would like to volunteer to help provide free healthcare services to Oak Ridge, Tenn. and the surrounding communities, please visit our website at www.ramusa.org or call us at 865-579-1530.

Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams. Lab work will also be available.

In some situations outside of RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.