Public comment period extended on Bull Run future

TVA has extended the public comment period on the environmental assessment of the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Claxton that was issued as part of the utility’s process of shuttering the coal-fired power plant by the end of this year following a public hearing earlier this month. The new deadline is now February 2nd, extended from January 19th.

The meeting on January 12 was held to allow officials to answer questions and hear comments concerning the issuance of a pollutant discharge elimination system permit to TVA for the facility.

The permit would authorize TVA to discharge cooling water, processed wastewater, and stormwater runoff from Bull Run, as well as operation of a cooling-water intake system.

About 30 people attended this month’s hearing.

TDEC is responsible for issuing the water permits on behalf of the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) but the regulations can—and often do–change with different presidential administrations, which they did in 2020.

The day after that meeting, January 13th, TVA extended the public comment period through February 2.

TVA released its draft environmental assessment (EA) for the Bull Run Fossil Decontamination and Deconstruction (BRF D4) project in December and invited public comment.

According to the invitation for public comment, TVA says that it is investigating options for the future disposition of BRF, including securing and maintaining the plant, securing and maintaining portions of the plant, deconstructing and demolishing the plant, or leaving the plant as is and taking no action. Securing and maintaining part or all of the plant entails de-energizing the facilities and placing BRF in an “idle and vacant” status, during which basic maintenance is continued to prevent safety and environmental issues.

TVA says the project area covers approximately 252 acres on the 750-acre site located on Edgemoor Road. All or most of the buildings and structures within the project area are being considered for removal. Decommissioning activities would begin upon unit shutdown in preparation for deactivation and demolition. Decommissioning includes the removal of components that may be used at other TVA sites, draining of oil/fluids from equipment, removal of ash from the boilers, removal of information technology assets, removal of plant records, etc.

The Draft EA was produced by TVA pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to evaluate the project alternatives and preferred alternatives and analyze the potential impacts on the environment associated with the decontamination and deconstruction of Bull Run Fossil Plant.

Submitting Comments

Your comments are invited to the Draft EA. Comments may be submitted online or mailed to Ms. Kunkle at the address below. To be considered, comments must be received no later than February 2, 2023. Please note that any comments received, including names and addresses, will become part of the project administrative record and will be available for public inspection.

Contact

More information on this environmental review can be obtained from:

Brittany Kunkle

NEPA Specialist

brkunkle@tva.gov

865-632-6470

400 West Summit Hill Drive, WT 11B

Knoxville, TN 37902