Probations searches lead to charges

Friday was a bad day for people allegedly violating their probations in East Tennessee.

In Roane County, Kingston Police say they were called to a residence on Rosedale Avenue by probation officers with the Tennessee Department of Correction who had been conducting a home search of Draven Hanna. Hanna, according to a KPD release, is currently on probation and police were called after the probation officers reported finding a large amount of cash as well as several forms of cannabis and pieces of drug paraphernalia. Hanna fled the scene before the arrival of Kingston Police and charges are said to be pending as the investigation is ongoing.

Inside the residence, officers seized $5357 in cash as well as a pound-and-a-half of marijuana, THC edibles and other forms of THC as well as numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia.

In Union County, two people were arrested after sheriff’s deputies and probation officers paid a visit to a home on Brock Road in Maynardville. The Union County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the search was conducted Friday and officials reported finding approximately 19 grams of a white powder believed to be methamphetamine, five grams of a white powder believed to be fentanyl, three grams of a brown powder believed to be heroin and orange pills believed to be suboxone, according to the UCSO.

Alin Norton and Jessica Kuhn, both of Maynardville, were arrested on several drug-related charges and are being held at the Union County Jail on bonds totaling $50,000.