Overturned tanker snarls traffic for hours Thursday

An overturned tanker truck on I-75 in Anderson County tied up traffic for several hours on Thursday while crews cleared the scene.

The incident occurred on I-75 South near Wolf Valley Road when the Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that a piece of tin flew out of the back of one vehicle and struck a Nissan Altima, the driver of which swerved into the other lane. A tractor-trailer hauling a tank full of what was later described as non-hazardous acid then swerved to avoid the car and left the roadway, overturning in the median and in the left lane.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the THP, which said that the driver of the truck, an Ohio man, was injured. The nature of those injuries was not included in the report. The vehicle from which the tin flew did not stop and is listed in the report as “unknown.”

A specialized tanker was brought in to offload the truck’s cargo and that section of the interstate was down to one lane for much of the day before reopening Thursday night. Traffic was diverted off the interstate at the Clinton/Norris exit and coupled with drivers who exited the interstate further north, contributed to a very heavy traffic day on area surface streets.