ORT: Task Force raids yields drugs, weapons, arrests

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, Anderson County’s 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force was busy last week, conducting a pair of raids on homes in Oak Ridge.

The first occurred on Monday, January 9th, when members of the task force served a narcotics-related search warrant at a home on Jasper Lane. Agents reported recovering over 12 grams of what field-tested positive as fentanyl, a little over three grams of field-tested meth, and a 9mm pistol, as well as Suboxone and alprazolam pills, psychedelic mushrooms, over 50 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Jegarian Cobb (ACDF booking photo)

ORT reports that 40-year-old Jegarian Cobb and 42-year-old Danielle Brown were arrested on numerous drug charges. Cobb, a convicted felon, was also charged with firearm-related offenses. Both were scheduled to appear in court this morning (1/17/23).

The second raid occurred on Tuesday, January 10th at a home on Utica Circle, where agents seized pills and marijuana packaged for resale. Agents also reported that when they arrived, three young children were in the home along with 27-year-old Bucky Hart. A short time after their arrival, 27-year-old Haley Hart arrived.

Bucky Hart (ACDF booking photo)

A search of the home produced over 100 pills and over 100 grams of marijuana, allegedly packaged for resale, a 9 mm pistol and over $9100 in cash.

The Harts were arrested and charged with numerous drug-related offenses, a weapons charge, and three counts each of child abuse and neglect or endangerment.

They, too, were set to appear in an Anderson County courtroom today.

Haley Hart (ACDF booking photo)

For more on both of these stories, including more details of the specific charges in each case, visit our partners at www.oakridgetoday.com.