ORPL announces restroom renovation project

(ORPL press release) Beginning February 1, 2023, Oak Ridge Public Library will begin renovations on the library’s public restrooms.

These renovations will result in increased ADA accessibility, cleaner restrooms, and new fixtures. However, this means that from Feb.1 until the project’s completion, the public restrooms at the library will be inaccessible to patrons. Temporary restrooms will be on the premises for public use for the duration of the renovation project.

Patrons should expect noise and construction traffic during the project. While it is an inconvenience for the restrooms to be unavailable, the new, ADA accessible restrooms will offer improved services and user experience.

The anticipated completion date for renovations is June 1.

For more information, visit www.ORPL.org or follow the library on Facebook and Twitter:

@OakRidgePubLib.

