ORNL FCU accepting scholarship applications

(Submitted) ORNL Federal Credit Union is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 school year. Through the ORNL FCU Scholarship Program, a minimum of three (3) scholarships are awarded each school year to deserving students/members that excel in education and social merit:

One (1) B.A. Candler Scholarship,

one (1) John McKittrick Scholarship,

and one (1) David Watkins Scholarship.

The $1,000 scholarships can be used for tuition, books, or other school related expenses. Only members of ORNL FCU and members of their families who are enrolled or plan to enroll at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and are pursuing a 4-year degree are eligible to compete for the

scholarship. All applicants must complete a FAFSA Form for federal student aid coded for the University of Tennessee. The FAFSA must filed by February 1, 2023.

Information about the scholarship and application process can be found online at www.ORNLFCU.com at the bottom of the Community page https://ornlfcu.com/about/community. New this year is an online

application option, but members still have the option to download the application and submit by mail or email. The ORNL FCU Scholarship application must be received no later than March 1, 2023.

Applicants are selected by the UT General Scholarship Committee and will be notified directly by the University of Tennessee Financial Aid Office by early June.